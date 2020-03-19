Ishmmael Zulu, Chronicle Reporter

ONCE the train from Victoria Falls stops at Luveve Station, more than two dozen men and women carrying heavy sacks filled with charcoal disembark.

They are here for business.

At a time when long hours of electricity load shedding in the country is affecting business operations, these men and women have found a way to benefit from the crisis.

They come from Hwange, Nyamandlovu, Sawmill in the morning and after a day of selling they take the evening train back home.

There are toilets at the station, but with the 96-hour water shedding programme, they head into the bushes to relieve themselves.

Upon disembarking, some with 90 kg bags with charcoal, others with 50 kg bags, they put the charcoal into 20 litre buckets and start selling right along the railway line.

For those with cash, the charcoal goes for $20 and $30 when using Ecocash.

The vendors say they make the charcoal by cutting down trees and burning the logs that they cover with sand.

They said each tree can give them 90kg of charcoal.

The charcoal traders said they are aware that their business is illegal as it results in deforestation, but say they are trying to make a living. “Things are hard for us. We need to buy food, send kids to school. We know that what we are doing is wrong and the Forest Commission does not want that. But we have no choice. We have resorted to this business because it’s the only means we have for survival,” said Mrs Christine Banda from Nyamandlovu.

The business has attracted both the old and young.

Mr Edward Magagula (81) from Nyamandlovu said it was only the second time he had come to Luveve to sell charcoal. He had three 90 kg bags.

Mr Magagula said his grandchildren escort him from home using a scotchcart to carry the charcoal to the train station.

A resident from Emakhandeni, who identified herself only as NaLerato, who was carrying a one-year-old baby, was among those who came to buy the charcoal from the villagers in Luveve.

She said she uses charcoal to cook because it is easier and efficient to use when there is no electricity compared to firewood.

Another woman from Luveve suburb, who only identified herself as MaNdlovu, said she buys the charcoal from villagers for resale.

“Our business survives when there is no electricity, we sell to people from all areas as far as Emgwanwini,” she said.

Some people buy the charcoal from the villagers in Luveve and sell it to Bulawayo residents at Renkini Bus Terminus.

A man who identified himself as Mr Chiyangwa, was not afraid to display his charcoal.

He said the business is risky just like illegal forex trading because they can be raided at any time. “I started the business when load shedding was on the rise and the situation should remain like this so that we sell more. I know I am risking because anytime city council can launch a raid but I’m trying to make a living. People from western suburbs as well as restaurants are our major customers,” said Mr Chiyangwa.

A resident from Thorngrove suburb who declined to be named and had just bought a bucket of charcoal said he prefers using it because it is cheaper compared to electricity and gas.

He also said it can be re-used.

“I buy the charcoal because it is cheaper. When we cook our food we then cover the charcoal with soil and re-use it again. Electricity is now expensive and not reliable. I used to use gas but it is also expensive these days with a kg costing around $40,” said Mr Dube.

Forest Commission Extension Officer for Umguza District Mr Obert Kasikako said those selling charcoal are breaking the law and damaging the environment.

“Those people are not allowed to sell the charcoal because it destroys the environment. They cannot find means of living through illegal means,” said Mr Kasikako.

He said they will conduct raids and are yet to assess the extent of the damage in Umguza District.- @IshmmaelZ