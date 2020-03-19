At a time when jobs are extremely hard to come by, Zimbos are doing whatever they can to upskill themselves and become a part of the economy regardless of whether or not that participation is formal or informal.
We recently, went to Batanai gardens to attend a mobile phone repair class hosted by Ixar Cellphone Repair Academy. The founder of Ixar, Tinofara Mutovongi has been repairing phones for over a year and a half now but in October he decided to go a step further and start sharing that knowledge.
Every month for the past 6 months, Ixar has hosted cellphone repair classes with about 10 students for each intake. The students have been taken through a syllabus that touches on the following;
- Business dynamics of cell phone repair;
- Introduction to cell phone technologies
- Workshop procedures and tools
- Diagnose and assembly procedures
- Water repair damage
- Soldering
- Screen refurbishing
- Software
Above all, we want to emphasize professionalism as we strive to change the industry from being crowded by untrained people who become crooks and shortchanging their clients.
Tinofara Mutovongi – Ixar Mobile CEO
Participants can enrol for a two or four-week course which are priced at US$50 and US$100 respectively at the end of which they’ll have the skills to start repairing cellphones along with a certificate of competence issued by Ixar Cellphone Repairs.
