Wayne Chiridza, Showbiz Reporter

MULTI-AWARD-winning comedian Long John has put on hold his shows due to the Covid-19 epidemic.

The stand-up comedian, who rise to stardom was like that of a phoenix through the ashes, saw him carving a niche on the international platform as one of the most promising upcoming African comedians.

Long John was chosen by American TV host and acclaimed comedian Steve Harvey as the world’s next best comic, through his Stand-up Spotlight Comedy Competition for the “next big comedian”.

The virus has dealt a heavy blow as most artists have had to cancel or postpone their shows due to the virus.

The South Africa based comedian had to cancel his Johannesburg show that was slated for March 27 and derail plans for his Moroccan tour.

“Well it’s bad for every artiste because shows have been cancelled or postponed. I was supposed to be doing a tour in Morocco right now but everything is on hold and the worst thing is we don’t know how long it will take,” said Long John.

There have been 116 cases of people testing positive so far in South Africa to date, with the comedian considering getting tested.

“I’ve self-quarantined myself and am thinking about going to get tested for the virus though I’ve no symptoms of the disease. I want to do it as a precautionary measure you never know if you have it or not,” said Long John.

The comedian said self-quarantining gave him more time to write content.

“Well this is the time to write new material and work on my social media videos. If I can’t make people laugh in public, I will do it online,” he said.

Long John urged people to take extra measures to defend themselves against Covid-19 as advised by world leaders.

“People should take precautionary measures and protect themselves as per instructions that are being given out there in the struggle to stop the spread of the virus,” said Long John.