Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

THE recent ban of public gatherings due to the Coronavirus, has influenced musician Madlela Skhobokhobo to think outside the box, as he plans on launching his fourth album online.

The album, a follow up to his Majazana, which was released last year, was supposed to be launched at Phoenix Night Club in Gwanda on April 4 and was set to be titled either AmaYellow or Ntikoloshi.

With past events that Madlela has held in the mining town among them the inaugural Madlela Day at Pelandaba Stadium in 2018, which attracted over 2 000 people, the decision to postpone the gig could be seen as inevitable.

In an interview on Thursday Madlela indicated that he had not yet made a decision.

“We have since postponed the album launch. It might seem funny enough but yesterday morning when we held a meeting with my management, we spoke about an online launch and coincidentally, Jah Prayzah is also planning the same,” said Madlela.

Madlela’s popularity on social media through his comedy antics might aid in the launch of the album online, which has among other tracks Karikiriki, Bhinyaroad and Salibonani to mention but a few.

