The Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) recently introduced a WhatsApp chatbot for members to pay party subscriptions and individuals looking to donate to the party can do so using the digital channels.

By simply texting Register to +263777101739, you initiate the membership payment and donation process which will ask users of the bot to provide the following information;

Full name

date of birth

ID number

Membership category

province

type of payment you would like to make

Whilst the bot is pretty helpful and it’s great to see the party taking advantage of technology like this to help members I was a bit uneasy about the amount of information you have to share.

For members, this won’t be a concern because the MDC already has all this information but for general donations, it would be wise for the bot to allow for anonymous donation as well for users who may want to contribute to their cause without having to share any data that they can be identified by