Bongani Ndlovu/Wayne Chiridza, Showbiz Correspondent

The National Gallery of Zimbabwe has temporarily closed its branches in Harare, Bulawayo and Mutare following Government directive to protect artistes and enthusiasts from the spread of the deadly coronavirus (Covid-19).

President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Tuesday declared the pandemic a state of national disaster and announced measures to curb the spread of Covid-19. Globally, the virus has infected more than 180 000 people and killed more than 8 000 according to the World Health Organisation.

In a notice the NGZ said the galleries were closed down as they were important institutions in the tourism and cultural matrix.

“The National Gallery of Zimbabwe in Harare, Bulawayo and Mutare shall be temporarily closing its doors in the face of the current Covid-19 pandemic. As one of the important institutions in the tourism and cultural matrix, the Government has instructed that the National Gallery of Zimbabwe closes to the public until further notice.

“We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience that may be caused. We shall keep you engaged through traditional media and our social media platforms,” read the notice.

The closure means immediate suspension of renovations work at the Bulawayo gallery that started in January.

Nine Bulawayo gallery resident artists who were working on an Independence Day exhibition have stopped following the closure as they have nowhere to work from. The Independence Day celebrations to be held in Bulawayo, have also been postponed.

Another exhibition Ilizwe, Nyika, Nation, a collaboration that was between Zimbabwe and South African artists has also been postponed.

The NGZ in Bulawayo director Butholezwe Kgosi Nyathi however said the administrative department will continue operating.

He said resident artists who were working on their pieces for the upcoming Independence exhibition had been inconvenienced but will have to continue working from their houses.

“The artists will continue to work from their houses as the Independence exhibition has just been postponed and not cancelled,” said Nyathi.

Explaining why the gallery had to be closed since it rarely has more than 100 people, Nyathi said it was because most of their customers come from foreign countries.

“People were asking why the gallery has been closed when few people come in, but we took into consideration the fact that most of our customers are tourists who’ll be coming from foreign countries some of which have confirmed cases of Covid-19.

“As one of the important institutions in the Tourism and Cultural matrix, it’s not about the numbers, but who comes to the gallery,” said Nyathi.

The Intwasa Arts Festival koBulawayo whose administration offices are at the gallery has been affected by this closure.

“Please note, due to circumstances beyond our control, our office is temporarily closing till further notice. Any inconvenience caused is sincerely regretted. In the meantime, let’s practice personal hygiene and stop the spread of the virus,” read a statement by Intwasa.

Singer Qeqeshiwe Mntambo who was planning to stage a concert at the gallery next week has also shelved the plans.

The NGZ will use their social network platforms to notify people of any developments.