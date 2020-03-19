Leonard Ncube recently in Binga

THE BaTonga people of Binga have welcomed the opening of the Kasambabezi Border Post which links Binga to Zambia’s Mamba town saying this will enable them to attend the cultural Lwiindi festival in Mamba.

Over the years, crossing the Zambezi River has been a nightmare for the BaTonga whose attachment to the river is more spiritual. To them the river is Kasambabezi, a sacred river where only those familiar to it (BaTonga) were allowed to bath.

While they had all means of crossing to either side, they could not entirely do so because of running battles with law enforcement agencies. This saw more and more people abort attending the festival as it meant travelling to Victoria Falls for over 300kms to cross the border only to travel back in the same direction, but in Zambia.

This gradually killed the Lwiindi festival as the BaTonga from both countries could not have exchange visits for the annual celebrations. Following the opening of the border last week, hopes are high that locals will now cross the border freely to join their Maliko neighbours in Mamba where Chief Sinazongwe has made the festival a national event.

The Lwiindi ceremony is a thanksgiving function where the Tonga people appease and thank their ancestors after each farming season. Central to the ceremony is a visit to a shrine where the hosting Chief pours traditional brewed sorghum beer onto the graves of the ancestors while calling their names.Chief Siansali of Binga said the festival is key to the Tonga culture.

“This is a festival for BaTonga, a thanksgiving ceremony marking the end of the farming season. It is usually held in July when everyone will have finished harvesting,” said Chief Siansali.

He said unlike in Zambia, the Tonga in Zimbabwe have failed to host their festival due to various reasons including lack of resources and support.“Maliko (Chief Sinazongwe) has made the Lwiindi ceremony big because it’s funded by Government and has a Trust.

In Zimbabwe, it remains unknown because each chief has to do it from his own pocket. We’re one family with Chief Sinazongwe meaning we do this together,” highlighted Chief Siansali.

The opening of Kasambabezi border has also paved way for constant unhindered visits across the Zambezi as long as one gets a border pass, something that will likely enhance participation at the Lwindi ceremony.

The Zimbabwean Government speeded up the opening of the border to benefit Binga people and enhance trade and cooperation between the two countries. Commissioning the border post, Vice President Kembo Mohadi said it will also serve to reconnect Binga people with their relatives in Zambia. – @ncubeleon