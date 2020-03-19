Andile Tshuma, Chronicle reporter

POLICE in Bulawayo had to fight to subdue four suspected illegal miners who were resisting arrest for possessing machetes.

In January this year, police effected a ban on carrying dangerous weapons, which is effective until April 30.

The suspects that include two women were arrested on Saturday in the city centre following a tip off.

Police identified them as Mthulisi Mpofu (21) of Nketa 8 suburb, Previous Mpofu (23) of New Magwegwe suburb, the women Ntongenhle Ncube (34) from Old Lobengula and Siphile Nkomo (25).

Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube yesterday said the suspects, who were in a kombi fought the police officers but were disarmed, leading to their arrest.

“On arrival, the vehicle was found to be guarded by the two suspects who were later arrested, armed with machetes. Two female accomplices were also seated inside the vehicle. The two male persons who were guarding the vehicle tried to fight the cycle patrol team but were disarmed,” he said.

Insp Ncube said detectives searched the vehicle and recovered two more machetes, three knobkerries, four heavy iron rods, one hoe, two shovels, two by 20 litre containers of petrol, and two containers of diesel. – @andile_tshuma