Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

SPORTS associations around the country are adjusting to the ban on all sporting activities in the country.

On Tuesday, Government directed that all public gatherings of more than 100 people, including sporting events, be halted for 60 days, as part of measures aimed at preventing a possible Covid-19 outbreak in the country. The disease has so far infected more than 200 000 and killed more than 8 000 people globally.

It is difficult to imagine a world without sport, but that is the unimaginable situation the country is now faced with.

With sporting activities all over the world being suspended, it was only a matter of time for Zimbabwe to impose similar restrictions.

Zifa took the first step to comply with the Government’s directive by dissolving the Warriors’ Chan squad that was in camp and suspending all football activities.

The Premier Soccer League also officially announced the postponement of the start of its season.

While clubs are likely to continue with training, they are set to take financial strain paying inactive players.

In other sports, athletes have been encouraged to devise training programmes to keep themselves fit.

Bulawayo Athletics Board chairperson Manuel Mpofu said athletes should keep themselves fit for competitions after the coronavirus danger has passed.

“Practise good hygiene and eat healthy food and avoid overcrowded places. All the postponed and suspended events will resume after this suspension. Those who were not yet fit, this is the chance to cover and be in shape for future events,” Mpofu said.

The International Olympic Committee has also encouraged athletes to continue preparing for the Olympic Games despite the threat posed by the pandemic.