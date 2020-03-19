Raymond Jaravaza, Sports Correspondent

HARARE City FC beat other Premier Soccer League sides to snap up national Under-23 and former Slovakia-based defender Enrique Ricardo Ndlovu.

Ndlovu (21) trained with Ngezi Platinum Stars for more than a week and coach Rodwell Dhlakama expressed his interest in the Young Warriors’ defender but the executive dithered making an offer until he was taken by Harare City.

When Harare City’s technical team headed by Lloyd Chitembwe recommended Ndlovu, the club did not think twice.

“He is a good addition to the team and age is still on his side. Harare City is a club that strives on giving youngsters a chance to shine in line with our philosophy of promoting home-grown talent,” said club secretary Matthew Marara.

Ndlovu joins Harare City on a one-year deal.

He spent two seasons at Slovakian side AS Trencín in that country’s topflight league after joining as an 18-year-old straight from Plumtree High School.

Harare City have also signed former Caps United captain Hardlife Zvirekwi and Prosper Chigumba.

An uninspiring 2019 season prompted Chitembwe, himself a former Caps United gaffer, to seek reinforcements consisting of experienced players that can endure the rigours of the PSL.

Harare City wallowed in the relegation zone for most of the 2019 season. – RaymondJaravaza