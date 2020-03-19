Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

ORGANISERS of the annual PPC Matopos Ultra Marathon say runners that had already registered for the event online before Tuesday’s 60-day Government ban on large public gatherings will be eligible to participate in the marathon on a rescheduled date.

President Mnangagwa announced a 60-day ban on public gatherings of more than 100 people, including sporting events to help curb the spread of Covid-19 that has already claimed more than 8 000 lives worldwide and infected close to 200 000 people.

The PPC Marathon, which includes the 33-miler (53km), 21km, 10km and 5km fun run, had been set for April 4 and joins several other sporting events that have been affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

Another crowd puller, the annual Old Mutual Nkulumane Half Marathon, which is held in early May will also be affected by the 60-day ban.

Close to 1 000 people had already registered for the PPC marathon online and the race usually attracts up to 3 000 runners.

“We would like to advise PPC Matopos Marathon 2020 runners and the public at large that the race has been postponed to a date to be advised in due course. All runners that have registered and paid for their place in the 2020 race will be eligible to participate in the PPC Marathon when it is rescheduled with no additional payments required,” read a PPC statement.

The marathon drew about 3 500 runners last year and Black Rhinos athlete Andrew Chimbidzikai won the men’s 53km race in a time of 3 hours 12 minutes and 22 seconds.

Nedbank’s Chiedza Chokore clocked 3 hours 57 minutes and 17 seconds to take the women’s gong. – @innocentskizoe