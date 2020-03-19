Pride Mahlangu, Business Reporter

THE Zimbabwe National Water Authority (Zinwa) has appointed Engineer Taurayi Maurikira as its new chief executive officer.

Before his appointment, Eng Maurikira was the director of engineering and hydrological services having been acting chief executive officer since May 2018 when Dr Jefter Sakupwanya left the organisation.

In a statement, the water authority described Eng Maurikira as a seasoned professional with experience spanning nearly three decades during which he held various positions in Zinwa including being engineer, chief engineer as well as designs and constructions manager.

Eng Maurikira was involved in several dam and related water infrastructure construction projects including Tugwi-Mukosi dam, Bubi-Lupane dam, Lupane water treatment plant, Marowanyati dam, Gwayi-Tshangani dam and Mtshabezi pipeline.

In 2016, Eng Maurikira was chairman of the Zinwa national drought response committee, which saw the development and execution of the authority’s countrywide community water security programme that saw the construction of weirs and drilling of boreholes.

