Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Reporter

All Bulawayo suburbs will be without water for three days starting tomorrow (Saturday) as council works on upgrading its water and sewer reticulation systems.

The council will again shut down water for another three days starting next Saturday as it works on upgrading water reticulation systems at Criterion Water Treatment Plant.

The central business district, industry and mining areas will, however, not be affected by the shutdown.

Council is undertaking major rehabilitation works at Criterion Water Treatment Plant under the Bulawayo Water and Sewerage Services Improvement Project (BWSSIP).

The BWSSIP is funded by the African Development Bank (AfDB) and it is hoped that when complete, the city’s water supply and sanitation will greatly improve.

The works involve installation of new equipment to improve water and sewer reticulation systems across the city.

In a statement this week, Bulawayo Town Clerk Mr Christopher Dube said as council works on upgrading its water and sewer reticulation systems, it will shutdown down water supplies to most areas from Saturday until Monday.

“During this period, the Criterion Water Treatment Works will be taken out of service to facilitate the installation works.

The planned interruptions to the plant are as follows: The First Interruption will be on Saturday, 21 March 2020 at 8AM to mid-night of Monday, 23 March 2020. The second Interruption will be on Saturday, 28 March 2020 at 8AM until midnight of Monday, 30 March 2020. Efforts will be made to have these works done within the scheduled period,” said Mr Dube.

He said during the scheduled works, the City will not be carrying out water treatment at the Criterion Water Treatment Works thereby impacting on the levels at both the Criterion Clear and Magwegwe Reservoirs.

He said after the scheduled maintenance exercise, council will gradually reinstate the 96-hour-water shedding programme to allow for the balancing of the reticulation system.

Council, Mr Dube said, would be implementing mitigation measures to minimise the impact of the interruptions to the residents through ensuring that the water reservoirs are at maximum level before the shutdown.

He said council will also harmonise the water shedding programme during that period.

“During the same period, council will install new water supply bulk meters in Pelandaba and Iminyela suburbs, Kelvin North and Magwegwe Booster Station.

“These works include the replacement of the non-functional isolation valves, new strainers and new bulk flow meters.

“These works aim to improve the operation of the system and fair distribution of water by replacing the non-functional fittings. These interventions are also aimed at reduing non-revenue water (water losses) within the targeted areas by replacing the non-functional bulk meters that will enable accurate monitoring of supplied water into each area,” he said. — @nqotshili.