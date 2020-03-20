Wayne Chiridza, Showbiz Reporter

AFRO-FUSION songbird, Lee McHoney says she is settling well in her new career path as an actress.

She landed a role on a YouTube series Wadiwa wepaMoyo as Mai Noku the pastor’s (Ben Mahaka of Studio 263 fame) wife which premiered on February 12.

The series is produced by College Central, the makers of the hit comedy web series Special Class.

She said she always had a passion for acting and has been doing well settling in that career path.

“I’ve always had a passion for acting but I’d never considered taking it up as a career. I enjoy watching drama and being part of it just happened when Derby and Ian, the producers of the show, thought my personality would fit well in the acting industry and I gave it a shot.”

Her role on the drama comes natural to her as she is mother to a daughter (who she named her debut album Sana after) and it goes well with her dramatic character.

“People have told me my personality is very dramatic. I can safely say aside from being a musician I’m now also an actress,” she said.

In the music sphere, Lee McHoney’s plans have not been derailed by the coronavirus though she is doing her best to prevent exposure.

“The coronavirus for me hasn’t really derailed my plans much, because at this time of the year I’m more focused on creating content and growing my social media. I didn’t have many lined up shows or any travelling plans,” she said.

The web series Wadiwa WepaMoyo already has plans for season two with Lee McHoney already planning to venture into movies.

In the future she wants to host her own reality show.

She said if she does not produce her own reality series this year, definitely it will be next year.

“I’m working on hosting my own reality series hopefully if everything goes well it will be by the end of this year and if not definitely next year,” she said. – @waynecas