Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

THE MTv Shuga Down South cast members Sol and Dineo will land in Harare today from South Africa, but this time the public-meet-and-greet will be scrapped in light of the Covid-19 outbreak.

Season two of MTv Shuga Down South shows on DStv channel 322 every Tuesday. It is an HIV and Aids awareness drama series that targets the youth.

Last week the crew with the lead characters Sol (Ayanda Makayi) and Dineo (Mamarumo Marokane) descended on Bulawayo for a free screening that saw hundreds of people attend at Ster Kinekor, Lupane State University, Catholic University of Zimbabwe and the National University of Science and Technology.

There was a public-meet-and-greet held at Bulawayo Centre, where Zimbabwe artistes, Novuyo Seagirl, Mawiza and Supergeeks brought the shopping centre to a standstill. The same was supposed to happen in Harare, with hip hop man of the moment, Ti-Gonzi, set to perform at University of Zimbabwe (UZ), but will not.

The screenings are facilitated by Gilmore Tee (MTv Shuga licensee) and Paper Bag Africa in collaboration with Oktopus Medi and UZ.

Gilmore Tee said in light of the Covid-19 prevention measures put in place by Government they have to adjust their itinerary.

“We simply have to adjust the itinerary to the current Covid-19 pandemic. The cast will mainly focus on the PR and media tour, going to the multiple radio stations in Harare and also two television stations for interviews,” said Gilmore Tee.

He added that during the free screenings at UZ they would minimise them to less than 100 people per session.

“Additionally, with the screenings, we are planning to do multiple screenings in small groups and maybe have them spread across three or four venues at the same time, with the actors passing by in the different groups, either before or after the screening,” said Gilmore Tee.

He said they would also work with Ti Gonzi to raise awareness on Covid-19. MTV Shuga aims to bring awareness on sexual health, gender-based violence, drug abuse, teenage pregnancies, HIV and Aids, love and life among young people. The idea is to make sure that this information is passed on to the youths for free and also probing for conversations around such issues to take place.