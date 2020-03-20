Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

THE 60-day ban on public gatherings to help contain the spread of the coronavirus that has besieged the world could be a blessing in disguise for Harare and Mutare-based PSL teams as well as athletics in the country.

According to Zifa, only six stadiums in Zimbabwe were homologated to play host to Premiership matches.

“The Zimbabwe Football Association hereby informs your esteemed office that the following stadiums have been provisionally homologated by the First Instance Body (FIB) for the 2020 season; Gibbo Stadium, Vhengere Stadium, Barbourfields Stadium, Luveve Stadium, Mandava Stadium and Baobab Stadium,” Zifa wrote to PSL chief executive officer Kennedy Ndebele. For re-inspection of other stadiums, recommendations from the FIB stadium report should be adhered to. Pictures and a progress report should be sent to the FIB, which will assess whether to send an inspection team or not.