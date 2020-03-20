Pride Mahlangu, Business Reporter

THE Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) says it will be rolling out engagement sessions with exhibitors, buyers and key stakeholders following the postponement of its prime trade showcase due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

On Tuesday, the Government announced the move to defer the ZITF, which was scheduled for April 21 to 25, as well as this year’s national independence celebrations. Both were scheduled for Bulawayo next month. The cancellation of national events and public gatherings is part of comprehensive measures adopted by Government to avert the spread of the deadly pandemic into the country.

“The ZITF company aligns itself with the Government’s bold and decisive steps to protect citizens and visitors. As a tourism partner, ZITF is duty-bound to reciprocally act responsibly and take all responsible steps to promote and maintain safe and healthy conditions at our events and venues,” said ZITF Company in a statement yesterday.

“While the country remains on high alert to developments around the continuously evolving global pandemic, the postponement decision will be reviewed and working in consultation with industry stakeholders, future dates set and publicised.

“Over the course of the next few days, our team will be in touch with the exhibitors, buyers and key stakeholders with information about the postponement.”

Although there has been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country, Government has put it place precautionary measures in keeping with the health authorities for social distancing and limiting mass gatherings among others.

As part of the global family of exhibition and event organisers, the ZITF company said it stands in solidarity with all those around the world who have been affected by COVID-19 directly and indirectly. More events have been shelved or postponed to later dates countrywide, as authorities are still monitoring COVID-19. Reports say more than 1 057 fairs and exhibitions have been postponed or already cancelled worldwide as a result of the outbreak of COVID-19. – @pridesinstinctz.