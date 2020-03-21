Ronald Mashinga, Sports Reporter

BRAZILIAN Soccer Schools (BSS) Zimbabwe has launched a Practice at Home session that aims at keeping players fit while also developing their skills in the game. The programme will run over the next few weeks.

BSS Zimbabwe is an organisation that provides a unique soccer education to boys and girls from the ages of five to 18 years.

The organisation will send videos to their players that will help them practice while at home following banning of public gatherings for the next 60 days due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The videos will focus on core skills namely ball control, dribbling, passing, balance, body control, speed, endurance, strength and power, among others.

“The BSS Core Skills provide a solid framework for all future moves. They are a mixture of ball coordination exercises and simple moves to dribble past opponents, designed to make players as comfortable as possible with the ball,” read a BSS Zimbabwe statement.

The BSS is one of the largest grassroots soccer organisations in the world operating in over 20 countries.

They teach their players to initially focus on acquiring their all-round techniques and mastery of the ball. As the players mature mentally and physically, their training will start to incorporate tactics as well as the physical and mental sections of the training programme.