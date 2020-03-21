lnnocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

CASTLE Lager Premier Soccer League clubs in the city have highlighted that they are unlikely to break camp despite the financial burden that comes with an extended pre-season.

The PSL and all lower division programmes have been postponed following the declaration by President Mnangagwa that the coronavirus pandemic is a state of national disaster and all public gatherings of more than 100 people are thus iced for 60 days from yesterday.

The domestic season was initially scheduled to start on March 28 but is now likely to kick-off around June. A move that is likely to have a financial strain on the clubs. Most clubs in the league rely on gate takings, and with no football being played clubs will have to seek for other means to sustain themselves during the break.

Following the postponement, clubs will now be forced to adjust their budgets as well as training programmes for the extended pre-season.

Highlanders FC communications officer Ronald Moyo said: “The team trained today, they will train again tomorrow. But obviously, the coaches will be forced to reschedule their program, which they formulated with the view that the season will kick off in March. Whatever program they will come up with, the club will give them full support.”

Chicken Inn coach, Joey Antipas, said it was going to be difficult to prepare for the season not knowing when it will start.

“We are in a critical situation, what makes the situation more serious is that there is no football to be played. Now we have to try and manage the situation. We will see how we map the way forward but it is going to be difficult to train without motivation of an upcoming game,” said Antipas.

Bulawayo Chiefs communications officer Thulani Javas Sibanda said: “We support the government initiative to make sure that everyone is safe, we will continue with our preparations for the season following the necessary guidelines that have been set during this ban. We will be holding training sessions so that we keep fit during this period.”

The same sentiments were echoed by the Bulawayo City chairman, Jerry Sibanda, whose side are making a return to the elite boys’ league.

“We will continue with our preparations, the season had not started so we have to continue working at training. We have to keep our players fit because with this situation we never know when we might be called for duty,” said Sibanda. – @innocentskizoe