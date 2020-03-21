Zimbabwe was bracing itself to take the coronavirus head on after Harare Mayor Herbert Gomba confirmed two cases of COVID-19 at the council run Wilkins Hospital in the capital.

On Friday Health and Child Care minister Obadiah Moyo confirmed the first case of a 38-year-old Victoria Falls resident who had travelled to Manchester, in the United Kingdom.

In the new announcement Gomba said “Council urges you all to be cautious with your health bearing in mind that two cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed at Wilkins Hospital.”

“Residents must know we have measures to mitigate the effects of the corona pandemic, recruited 60 environmental officers on contract, made ZWL$10million ready for use, have testing kits, protective clothes and our staff to work long hours,suspected cases call Dr Chonzi 07 12860777.”

Opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) leader Nelson Chamisa tweeted;

“I have just been informed by City authorities that we have two new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Harare this morning.

“Please take preventive measures and exercise extreme caution wherever you are. We must together ACT to stop the virus from spreading. Remember to always wash your hands.”

Nehanda Radio meanwhile understands Local Government Minister July Moyo is furious with the mayor for making the announcement on the two new cases of coronavirus in the city.

Moyo has since directed Mayors, Secretaries and Town Clerks that all information should be released by the Minister of Health or with permission from the President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

There is a trust deficiency amidst growing suspicion the government is suppressing information on the number of people affected by the coronavirus. Nehanda Radio