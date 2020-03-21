Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

THE FOOTBALLERS Union of Zimbabwe (Fuz) will soon embark on a nationwide tour to conscientize active players on the standard contract that was adopted by the Premier Soccer League a fortnight ago.

Fuz have been advocating for a standard player contract which they believe will harmonise relations between clubs and players, as well as offer speedy dispute resolutions since 2011.

The nationwide tour which starts next week, will see Fuz tagging along investment experts and former footballers for their visits to clubs in the Premiership and the four Zifa Division One regional leagues.

“We are going on this drive to educate the players on the standard contract which we believe is a victory for footballers as it safeguards their interests. We were supposed to travel to Hwange after Barry Daka’s funeral to visit first division clubs in that area as well as the one in Victoria Falls, but because of unforeseen matters that needed our attention in Harare we had to postpone that trip. The office is working on a new itinerary and we will be rolling out this programme next week,” said Desmond Maringwa, Fuz president.

Fuz have so far covered three Premiership clubs, Dynamos, Caps United and Harare City who are all based in the capital city.

Besides educating footballers about the standard contract, the experts that they are taking along will give tips to players about life after football, financial management which includes budgeting and investments.

Fuz will also be visiting women’s clubs during their tour.

“We are also mobilising membership and we will be reaching out to professional clubs in the PSL and first division, including women’s sides.

“We will also take time to meet club executives and demystify the notion that Fuz is always on a fighting mission. We want them to understand that as footballers we need them in as much as they need us. We have to find common ground and have good relations,” said Fuz secretary-general Thomas Sweswe.

Meanwhile, Fuz encouraged its members to be hygienic in the fight against coronavirus.

“There have been few incidents of footballers who have tested positive for coronavirus abroad and our message to our members is that let’s adhere to best hygiene. The advice to players and clubs is that players mustn’t drink from the same water bottle during training. They mustn’t exchange towels, bathrobes or even bibs. Remember to wash your hands with disinfectants or sanitizers. Players that show obvious symptoms of respiratory infection or fever before or after training must immediately leave the rest of the team, isolate themselves and inform club doctors. Please, avoid spitting on training field as well as on the road,” said Sweswe. – @ZililoR