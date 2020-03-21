Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

LEGENDARY former Dynamos captain Desmond “Gazza” Maringwa wanted to play for Highlanders but felt he was not going to be accepted at the Bulawayo giants because of the rivalry between the two giants.

He was also afraid of the backlash he could possibly have received from diehard Dynamos fans who could have felt heavily betrayed by their ‘loyal son’.

Gazza revealed his passion for the Bulawayo giants during his brief tribute to the late legendary Highlanders coach Barry Daka at the Amphitheatre on Wednesday.

Daka passed on at his Barbourfields house on Thursday last week after a short illness. He was 71.

“When I was still an active player, I had a wish of playing for Highlanders. The songs that you guys sing in praise of your team really motivated me and I felt this urge to move over and be part of this amazing family but eish, that thought too brought some shivers because I didn’t know whether I will be accepted but honestly, Barbourfields atmosphere is something else, second to none,” said Maringwa, one of the few if not the only player from Dynamos that charmed even the Highlanders fans, regardless of the outcome of the match. Reacting to the revelation by Maringwa, former Highlanders goalkeepers’ coach Cosmos Tsano Zulu said he needed not to have feared anything.

“Highlanders encompases everyone, regardless of origin so you needed not fear anything young man,” said Zulu.

Now the Footballers’ Union of Zimbabwe president after his promising career was cut short by injury during a national team training camp, Gazza said the late Daka gave him his national team debut and he always enjoyed playing at Emagumeni.

“Bulawayo is always Bulawayo and our camp days with the Under-20s and even Under-23s were always great, not to mention actual match encounters at Barbourfields under Barry, utopi. He was so down to earth, never harsh with anyone and would always make you want to do more. I must say that I had some of my best days with the national team under him and I even enjoyed playing my game here in Bulawayo because of utopi,” said Gazza.

Born in 1978, the immensely talented and influential midfielder rose from the Dynamos junior ranks to command a first team jersey in the senior team.

He was part of the all-conquering Dynamos squad that reached the Caf Champions League final in 1998 only to lose to Asec Mimosa 4-2.

Gazza was on the verge of joining Celta Vigo of Spain as a replacement for Claude Makelele who was leaving for Real Madrid when he got an injury and the deal fell through.

He eventually hung up his boots in 2009, after 12 years of loyal service to the Glamour Boys.