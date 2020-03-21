Brenda Zinyuke, Court Reporter

A PASTOR from Bulawayo allegedly smuggled heroin, morphine and codeine weighing more than one kilogramme and worth $130 000, wrapped in a parcel that contained a small Bible, bottles of holy water and oil.

Fearless Chitiyo (41) of Nguboyenja whose church was not named in court, allegedly received the drugs from Israel after a Ms Florence Dube sent them to him.

Chitiyo was intercepted by the police at Courier Connect located at Corner 8th Avenue and Fort Street where he had gone to collect the parcel.

He was not asked to plead to possession of dangerous drugs when he appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Ms Adelaide Mbeure.

Chitiyo was remanded on $1 000 bail to March 31.

He was warned not to interfere with State witnesses, continue residing at his given address and report once a week at Bulawayo Central Police Station.

Chitiyo is being represented by Mr Bruce Masamvu of Mutatu, Masamvu and Da Silva-Gustavo Law Chambers.

Prosecuting, Mr Terrence Chakabuda said sometime in October last year, detectives from CID Drugs and Narcotics in Bulawayo, received information from Zimra officials that they had intercepted a suspicious parcel from Israel addressed to Chitiyo.

It is alleged that the parcel was opened in Chitiyo’s absence and drugs together with other valuables were recovered.

“The parcel contained a small Bible, 3×300 millilitres of holy oil, 2×300 millilitres of holy water, four small bottles of holy water, yellowish-brown lumps coated with white powder, yellow brown granules and yellowish-brown lumps coated with pink powder,” he said.

Samples were collected from each of the three packets and taken to a Forensic Science laboratory for examination.

A report from the laboratory indicated that the packets contained heroin, morphine and codeine.

On Thursday this week, detectives from CID drugs teamed up with Zimra officials and initiated a controlled delivery which led to the arrest of Selina Makate (37) of North End suburb at Courier Connect in the central business district who had gone to collect the parcel on Chitiyo’s behalf.

She was interrogated about the parcel and she allegedly revealed that it belonged to Chitiyo, her brother-in-law.

This led to Chitiyo’s arrest.

The drugs were weighed, it was established that they weighed 1,293 kilogrammes and are valued at $129 300.

Last year, a woman from Bulawayo and her boyfriend were arrested at Courier Connect for possessing 2kg of crystal methamphetamine, a dangerous drug in the same class as cocaine, worth more than $120 000.

The drug had been smuggled from India concealed under a batch of weaves. — @zinyuke98