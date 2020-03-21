Eddie Chikamhi, Harare Bureau

CAPS UNITED vice-president, Nhamo Tutisani, has expressed fears local Premiership football clubs could bleed to death if leaders don’t come up with sweeping interventions.

The clubs, especially those that depend on gate takings for survival, have found themselves in a vicious circle every year as they incur huge losses from the high costs of fulfilling the fixtures.

The clubs are forking out more than they are earning and 2020 promises to be a difficult year for the majority of them.

The biggest statement, said Tutisani, came from failure by newcomers Tenax and Whawha to raise affiliation fees needed for them to be part of the domestic top-flight football family.

Participating in the league is even more taxing.

Clubs, even those who have part sponsorship, have been struggling with transport costs, accommodation, bonuses and allowances since they get little in additional funding from the gates.

In fact, it has become a headache for many clubs to survive as huge chunks of their match day income are swallowed by service providers and the levies to the PSL, Zifa and SRC.

“This one is a controversial matter in the sense that there is no meaningful financial benefit from playing league games due to the levels of costs and income associated with the match day event,” said Tutisani.

“Clubs are subsidising hosting of match day events by meeting 100 percent of the cost and compelled to share gross proceeds with statutory bodies like the SRC, Zifa and, partly, PSL.

“The cost of paying the Zimbabwe Republic Police is quite substantial yet clubs are still experiencing crowd disturbances, resulting in heavy fines from the PSL.

“One is tempted to believe it is cost-effective to play in an empty stadium because of the distorted cost-benefit regime of the current PSL football industry.

“But, playing in an empty stadium, defeats the whole purpose of wanting to grow the local football industry.

‘’Therefore, there is dire need to collectively look at the situation and quickly address some of the pertinent issues such as improving revenue streams and making the PSL commercially attractive.’’

He said this can be done by adopting innovations that lead to the increase of match attendances, finding a broadcaster who is willing to pay optimal television rights fees and securing league sponsorship fees that will provide meaningful grants to clubs.

A club like FC Platinum pocketed $200 000 for winning the title last year but because, of the inflationary pressures, the money was reduced to a pittance by the time they received their prize.

PSL have revised the gate charges for the new season upwards to between $50 for the cheapest ticket and $200 for the VVIP.

But this is not enough to cushion the clubs.

Also, statistics show attendance figures have been falling fast.

Tutisani urged the football leadership to lobby for private, and public funding, in the development of the football industry via provision of good playing facilities at reasonable cost.

He also called for funding in the development of world-class players, to improve the level of entertainment, as well as increasing the possibility of maximising on transfers to better rewarding leagues.

Currently, football stadiums are in a deplorable state and authorities are working around the clock to fix Rufaro, Gwanzura and the National Sports Stadium which were recently condemned by inspectors.

The Harare businessman also said there was need to educate football fans that football was big business and, therefore, they should not scare away commercial partners by engaging in hooliganism.

“Fans should behave in a manner that attracts commercial interest in football investment,’’ he said.

‘’The burden largely lies with us, the club administrators, to do more through our governors to convince Government, corporate world, fans, media and public that football industry indeed is a significant economy.

“Sadly, the desire, focus and commitment on the part of the PSL governors leaves more questions than answers as to whether we will get to the football Promised Land or not.

“It appears their focus is more on competing on the field than cooperating outside the field of play, hence upsetting the much-needed competitive balance that has seen the growth of other sports industries the world over.’’

The new season has been postponed until further notice due to the global threat posed by coronavirus.

President Mnangagwa declared the disease a national disaster.

“Government needs to be commended for making the bold and decisive measure to preserve and protect lives from this highly infectious disease,’’ said Tutisani.

“I am happy that both Zifa and the PSL have taken heed and, as a club, we will certainly comply with the directive.

‘’Life is more precious than leisure and entertainment. Sport is meant to entertain life, and without life, there is no sport.

“But soccer is part of the global and national economy; CAPS United FC is, therefore, affected by any work stoppage of any kind anywhere in the world.

“Take, for example, the money earned by the league and club sponsors and financiers.

‘’It is in one way or the other linked to the production and distribution of goods and services in parts of the world currently heavily affected by the pandemic. “More, specifically, CAPS United FC replicas and merchandise are manufactured in China and their delivery has been affected by the outbreak of COVID-19.”