With the first known COVID-19 case being confirmed last night, it’s as good a time as any to start taking as many precautions as possible to avoid contracting and further spreading the virus.

TelOne is playing its part and has announced a discounted Home Intense Package to encourage people to “effectively work and learn from home”.

The world has been hit by the COVID-19 outbreak and we, as TelOne, understand the adverse economic impact it has brought. To help you contain and reduce your risk of being infected, we are offering a 10% discount on our Home Intense Unlimited bundle to schools providing e-learning and organisations wishing to have their staff work from home. This offer is available for a group of 10 people or more who purchase the bundle at once.

The package which normally costs $2087 will now set you back $1879 but as explained above you have to be in a group of 10+ people making it more applicable to businesses and students