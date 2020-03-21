Brenda Zinyuke, Court Reporter

THREE Bulawayo men allegedly stole nine tonnes of gold ore from Good Hope Mine in Hope Fountain suburb.

Khaya Fidel Ncube (30), Onias Ncube (28) and Sympathy Ncube (27) all from Morningside suburb allegedly stole from the mine belonging to Mr Morris Dube of Hope Fountain.

It was not stated in court whether or not the Ncube’s were related. It is alleged that the trio went to Mr Dube’s mine where they stole the gold ore which they transported using a tractor.

The gold ore was not recovered following the trio’s arrest.

They were not asked to plead to theft of gold ore when they appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Ms Adelaide Mbeure.

The three were remanded on $200 bail each to March 30.

The accused persons were ordered not to interfere with State witnesses, report once a week at Hillside Police Station and continue residing at their given addresses.

Prosecuting, Mr Denmark Chihombe said on March 6 this year at around 10AM, the trio connived and went to Good Hope Mine where they stole the gold ore.

“The three accused persons loaded nine tonnes of gold ore into a tractor. The men were seen by a man in the area who notified the complainant,” he said.

The matter was reported to the police the suspects were arrested on Wednesday last week.

The stolen gold ore was not recovered and its value could not be immediately established. — @zinyuke98