ZIFA is sticking to its March 31 player transfer registration deadline, despite the 2020 calendar kicking off around June in the event that the Covid-19 pandemic in contained.

The Premier Soccer League and all lower division programmes under the auspices of Zifa have been indefinitely postponed after President Mnangagwa declared the pandemic a state of national disaster and announced a raft of measures to curb its spread in Zimbabwe.

President Mnangagwa announced the ban on gatherings of more than 100 people for 60 days.

Zifa, custodians of local football, encouraged clubs in the topflight and lower leagues to adhere to the March 31 deadline.

“The transfer deadlines remain the same, with the first window closing on March 31 and the second window set to open on July 1 and close on July 31. As it stands, we have no communication regarding changes in the transfer window,” said Zifa spokesperson Xolisani Gwesela.

Should the league kickoff in June, it means that clubs will get an opportunity to beef their squads and release players just a month into the season.

This could be a blessing in disguise for teams like Zimbabwe Saints who recently bounced back into Zifa Southern Region Division One Soccer League, paid their affiliation and started assembling a squad. Chikwata could manage to assess their squad in the opening month and beef it up should there be a need.

Lower divisions are registering through their regions and provinces.

The PSL has been busy with registration formalities.

The topflight league had set March 10 as the administrative player registration that was meant to facilitate the process of sorting player licences that will be delivered to clubs in time.

“Registration process is going on well and by March 31, we expect to have done the process. Our target is to give clubs their licences by then,” said Kudzai Bare, PSL communications officer.

Premiership clubs have been busy beefing up their squads with Highlanders making eight additions to their squad.

Bosso have signed veteran striker Mkhokheli Dube, former Kaizer Chiefs forward Mitchell Katsvairo (30), ex-Orlando Pirates starlet Rodi Sibanda, goalkeeper Chris Mverechena (24), from Caps United, Aces Youth Academy product Collin Mujuru (21) from Harare City and Humphrey Ncube (27) from Bulawayo City. Defender Cardwell Gavaza and forward Muziwakhe Dhlamini, products of Highlanders’ development side Bosso 90, have been promoted to the first team.

Bulawayo City have among players they have registered for the league former Young Warriors striker Mgcini Sibanda, defender Lewis Ncube, forward Bothwell Nyathi, the experienced trio of defender Kudzai Chideu, defensive midfielder Dominic Mukandi and attacking midfielder Hillary Bakacheza.

Bulawayo Chiefs’ new signings include Joe Nyabinde and Ben Nyahunzvi who were offloaded by PSL runners-up Chicken Inn, two Ghanaians, defender Michael Foli and winger Samuel Adomu, Corey-Eli Black, who joined from Bantu Leopards and experienced striker Charles Sibanda, who was released by FC Platinum.

For the 2020 season, Chicken Inn have signed 31-year-old right-back Ian Nekati, unheralded 23-year-old Brian Giant from Mosi Rovers in Victoria Falls and 29-year-old attacking midfielder Clive Dzingai from relegated Mushowani Stars. – @ZililoR