By Nyore Madzianike and Joseph Madzimure

Zimbabwe last night confirmed its first case of coronavirus (Covid-19), a 38-year old man who returned from the United Kingdom on March 15.

Minister of Health and Child Care Obadiah Moyo said the foreigner had travelled back into Zimbabwe from Manchester, but had been identified in timely fashion.

He urged the nation to remain calm and practise best hygiene as his Ministry continued tracing all contacts.

“Today, 20 March, 2020, National Microbiology Reference Laboratory at Sally Mugabe Central confirms that a suspected case of Covid-19 had tested positive. This is the first case of Covid-19 in Zimbabwe.

“The patient is a 38-year-old Caucasian male and resident of Victoria Falls who had travelled to Manchester, United Kingdom on 7 March and returned to his home in Victoria Falls on 15 March via South Africa.

“After arrival he put himself in self quarantine at home as per our advice that all travellers from Covid-19 affected countries. On realising that he was not feeling too well he contacted his medical practitioner by telephone advising him that he had a persistent cough and sneezing.

“The general practitioner alerted the local Covid-19 rapid response team from the Ministry of Health and Child Care who immediately went to assess him and recommended that he continues with self isolation at home.

“Specimens were also collected and ferried to reference laboratory for testing and continued with self isolation at home and he is showing signs of recovery after some positive management at home.

“As a result of our preparedness we managed to identify this first case in a timely fashion and ensure that he was appropriately managed. Our teams are now being assisted by the patient himself. The nation be calm as we deal with this case of Covid-19 in Zimbabwe.

“Let us continue with good personal hygiene,” he said. The Herald