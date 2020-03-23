Leader of the African Christian Democratic Party, Kenneth Meshoe, has announced that he has been tested for coronavirus.

Meshoe said he decided to get tested after engaging in a religious gathering in the Free State where five international guests subsequently tested positive for the virus.

Meshoe said he had been asymptomatic since the gathering – which he clarified had taken place prior to the President Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement banning gatherings of more than 100 people last Sunday.

Meshoe’s decision has been applauded by the Presidency. Meshoe was among leaders of political parties who met with Ramaphosa in Cape Town this week.

“The President himself is in good health and is observing the announced protocols as stringently as he can while performing his duties.

“At this point in time there is no cause for concern about the President’s health or reason for the President to be tested. To the best of the President’s knowledge, no person with whom he has recently had contact – including Rev Meshoe – has symptoms of or tested positive for the virus,” the Presidency said.

Addressing the media on Sunday night, Presidency spokesperson Jackson Mthembu, said they will be awaiting the outcome of Meshoe’s results before taking any further decisions.

The President was due to address the country at a press briefing on Sunday, however Mthembu said the address will take place on Monday. IOL