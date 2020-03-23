Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Reporter

ZIMBABWE has recorded its first coronavirus (Covid19) death after a patient who was admitted at Wilkins Hospital in Harare died on Monday morning.

Health and Child Care Ministry Permanent Secretary Dr Agnes Mahomva confirmed the development on Monday afternoon.

The victim is said to be Zororo Makamba (30) who had travelled to New York in the United States of America on February 29 and returned home on March 9 via Johannesburg.

More to follow…