Recently, there was a voice note circulating on social media and WhatsApp and the person behind it claimed to be an Econet employee who had been informed that at some point this week the telecoms company will close down its shops.

An Econet spokesperson refuted the message and said their shops will remain operational as they take measures to safeguard against the virus;

While we are taking all the necessary steps and precautions to protect our staff and customers at this time, there is no truth whatsoever in claims that we have ‘declared a national shutdown. It is not our place or responsibility to make any such public healthcare pronouncements which we believe are the prerogative of the government and public healthcare experts. Our shops will be open tomorrow (Monday) and Econet will continue to offer its services to the public, albeit in a manner that is safe for our staff and customers, unless or until the situation changes