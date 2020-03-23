Rutendo Ngara, Court Reporter

A 37-YEAR-OLD Bulawayo man was sentenced to 12 months imprisonment for stealing property worth more than $46 000 from Alpha Print Private Limited.

Joseph Gift Kaira (37) from Emthunzini suburb stole from the company located in Belmont area, along Plumtree Road on February 27 this year.

The court heard that Kaira is the stepson of a former director of the company whose name was not revealed in court.

He stole 24kg beef, 10,5kg chicken, shield leather, surge protector, Samsung printer, car amplifier, laptop bag, a worksuit, manual butcher scale, grinder, drilling machine, hair clipper, two cellphones and a Fuji digital camera.

He pleaded guilty to unlawful entry and theft before Bulawayo magistrate Mr Collen Charuma.

He was slapped with 12 months imprisonment but four months of the sentence was suspended on condition that he restitutes the company, which was represented by Mr Saumore Dube, $19 000 before April 30.

He will serve an effective eight months in prison.

For the state, Mr Given Muvadi said on February 27 at around 5PM Mr Dube secured his offices by locking all the doors and windows before knocking off.

“The accused person proceeded to the complainant’s office and forced open the window and gained entrance,” said Mr Muvadi.

He stole the property, which was valued at $46 100 from different offices and he went away unnoticed.

“Police from Pumula received information which led to the arrest of the accused person who led them to the recovery of some of the property,” said Mr Muvadi.

Property valued $26 300 was recovered.- @missngara