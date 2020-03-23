Thupeyo Muleya, Beitbridge Bureau

THE continued spread of Covid-19 across the globe has negatively affected freight forwarders in Zimbabwe, who are a major player in facilitating international trade and enhancing the movement of commercial cargo in the supply chain.

Shipments of critical products are being delayed due to logistical issues with most overseas offices closing down as part of precautionary measures to curtail the spread of the deadly disease.

Transporters and importers of goods are also facing delays and incurring demurrage costs, with customs formalities reportedly taking longer especially at out of Europe, Asia (China) and Durban Ports, which are some of the trade links for landlocked countries including Zimbabwe and its neighbours within Sadc.

Major imports come into the country via South Africa and these include; motor vehicles, mining equipment, groceries, fuel, gas, raw materials and building materials.

On the exports section, minerals, fresh fruits, tobacco, and other agricultural products, leave through Beitbridge Border Post.

According to the Shipping and Freight Forwarders Association of Zimbabwe (SFAAZ) chief executive, Mr Joseph Musariri, the sector has started feeling the heat due to the impact of Covid-19

“Cargo is not moving from all the hot places and that affects business. Even those in clearing only will have felt the reduction of volumes of cargo, which started setting in in January,” he said.

“We have been liaising with our members at different ports, the situation is gradually affecting them, and imports from the disease’s hotspots are dwindling.

“Generally, we are experiencing delays due to supply chain movement stop and test initiatives being implemented to manage the spreading of the disease. Actually it’s a mixed bag of fortunes and naturally our sector will be adversely affected from the projected slow down.”

Mr Musariri urged the customs and clearing agents/freight forwarders to follow safety precautions as constructed by cargo handlers such as container depot operators and transporters.

Although he said not much cargo is being received from infected countries, he stated that the recent spread of the disease in Europe will cause a big challenge and a possible drop in cargo volumes.

The official said the organisation was in full support of the Government initiatives to prevent the spread of the disease.

“We are grateful that we do not have any confirmed case at the moment. Prevention is certainly better than cure,” said Mr Musariri.

He said since the beginning of last week some of their members have been having difficulties in getting shipping lines to amend typing mistakes on a Bill of Landing for out of Europe cargo.

“The overseas offices are closed and nobody is answering phones. Meanwhile, the containers will be sitting in Durban awaiting the B/L amendment.

“This then means the importer incurs storage costs, demurrage costs, high input costs and possible loss of business,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) says it is yet to record any change in pre-owned vehicle imports via Beitbridge Border Post.

“Most of these motor vehicles are being shipped from the United Kingdom, Japan, and Singapore. Zimra head of corporate communications, Mr Francis Chimanda, said that a total of 1 092 motor vehicles have been processed in the last two weeks.

“There has not been much change from the previous importation trends,” he said.

Mr Chimanda said the tax authority as processing import documents for an average of 55 cars daily, 400 weekly and 1,600 monthly. He said 1 647 and 1 698 vehicle imports came in through Beitbridge in January and February respectively.