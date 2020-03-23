Patrick Chitumba, Midlands Bureau Chief

GWERU City Council has settled its $2,3 million debt to Government using funding allocated to it under the devolution scheme.

Gweru Mayor, Councillor Josiah Makombe revealed in an interview that $2,3 million was paid back to Treasury, which had advanced a loan of US$455 000 to council for the purchase of four low lift pumps for Amapongobwe water treatment works.

“I am sure we are all aware of this, that we commissioned the pumps that we bought after we were given a loan by the Central Government.

“We used $2,349 we received under the devolution fund to settle the debt and we are grateful to the Government,” he said.

“In addition to devolution funds, we also received a grant of $7 million for the purchase of high lift pumps. The $7 million was used for the purchase of foreign currency towards the payment of the high lift pumps.

“The pumps were quoted at US$516 000 or an equivalent of about R7 million. So far, we have managed to source US$340 000, which is equivalent to about R4 million.

“This amount has been transferred to the supplier and the outstanding balance of US$176 000, which is equivalent to about R3 million is what we owe.”

Clr Makombe said the council still owes the supplier a balance of about US$133 000 from the previous transactions.

“So, we still have a balance of over $2,2 million in our bank, which is earmarked for further purchase of foreign currency as and when we get our foreign currency allocation from the Reserve Bank,” he said.

The city is experiencing numerous challenges that include water shortages due to poor rains. The mayor said dam levels remain lower with Gwenhoro Dam at plus or minus 28 percent full and Amapongobwe at 51 percent.

“Our water can only last the city 10 months if we continue with the current water rationing, which we are doing.

“It cannot take us to the next rain season and unfortunately the rainy season is coming to an end,” he said.

Due to the water shortages, Clr Makombe said local authority has partnered with a non-governmental organisation to maintain boreholes in places that were affected by typhoid in 2018 in areas such as Mkoba 18, 19 and 20.

“Senga has been included because it is highly populated. The same organisation donated water testing equipment. We will be testing to make sure that the water is safe. We need to drill more boreholes and we are looking for Public Private Partnerships.

“We thinking of water kiosks so that we get something. We are also battling with erratic electricity supplies that affect water availability. The city is battling with burst sewer pipes as well,” he said.