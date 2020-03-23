Brenda Zinyuke, Court Reporter

A SOLDIER from Bulawayo allegedly connived with five accomplices, attacked five small scale miners with machetes before robbing them of valuables and cash worth over $24 000, all in one day.

Misheck Manyuchi (31) of Queenspark West suburb allegedly ganged up with Knowledge Tshuma (34), Rabius Moyo (33), Conelius Ncube all from Silobela, Enias Ncube of Nkulumane 5 suburb, and Admire Vusa Sibanda of Pumula North Suburb to terrorise business people and villagers.

The gang allegedly unleashed a reign of terror in Hope Fountain, robbing Ms Siphazamiso Ngwenya (38), Mr Elijah Vundla (37), Mr Samuel Chisale (37), Ms Atrina Sinjani (42) and Mr Emmanuel Mpofu (42).

They were not asked to plead to five counts of robbery when they appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Mr Shepherd Munjanja.

The prosecutor, Mr Leonard Chile suggested that the accused persons be remanded in custody until the matter has been finalised.

He said if released on bail, the men may be a menace to society.

“Your worship, if released on bail, the accused persons may interfere with State witnesses, abscond trial and above all they are a danger to society because they went around threatening and attacking them with machetes before robbing them. His Excellency, President Mnangagwa even addressed the nation on these machete gangs, as such, his sentiments cannot be ignored. It is my humble submission that the accused persons be denied bail,” he said.

Mr Chile said on Saturday last week Manyuchi and his accomplices went to Ms Ngwenya’s homestead in Hope Fountain.

It is alleged that they broke into her sitting room and found her sleeping in her bedroom.

“The accused persons ordered the complainant to remain sleeping on the bed, they assaulted her on the ribs with a metal bar and stabbed her on the knee with a knife as they demanded money,” Mr Chile said.

The men allegedly searched her wardrobe, took $1 500 two cellphones and went away.

On the same day, the men allegedly attacked Mr Elijah Vundla several times on his back with the flat side of a machete before robbing him of $18 000, US$500, 22 grams of gold and four cellphones.

“The accused persons robbed Mr Chisale of $1 600 after assaulting him several times with a machete. They also attacked Ms Sinjani with a metal bar before taking $1 007 and a cellphone,” Mr Chile said.

The court heard Ms Sinjani is still admitted in hospital.

Manyuchi and his accomplices allegedly also attacked Mr Mpofu with a machete once of the left cheek and shoulder before robbing him of $1 400.

The matter was reported to the police and investigations were carried out.

The suspects were arrested later on the same day at United Bulawayo Hospitals after they had gone to see a friend who was admitted.

The stolen property was not recovered.

[email protected]