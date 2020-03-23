A Blantyre-based up and coming artist, Mervin Lenno on Friday March 20 released a new single titled ‘Here for love’.

The 20-year-old artist said the song is talking about a man who is in a doubtful relationship whereby his girlfriend is showing him conditional love.

“With the heart breaks he’s been facing he decided to ask the girlfriend before he wastes his time if she really loves him or she’s up to something,” he said.

He said his motivation for the song came one time when he was travelling to Lilongwe in a bus where he was sitting next to a man who was complaining on his phone about his loved one.

“After I heard the whole conversation I started feeling a melody inside me and I started composing and writing the song as my journey was still going on,” he said.

He said his single which has not featured anyone has been released out of his upcoming Extended Play (EP) titled the only feather EP.

The artist said despite being new on the scene people should expect nothing but the best from him and also a different taste of RnB genre as he has already started dropping songs .

“There is more to come this year and this year I have two international collaborations and right now I’m still in the process of signing agreements with the artists,” he said.

He further said the song has been recorded, mixed and produced by Sispence at Matrix Records in Blantyre.

However, he said one challenge he faces so far is lack of big platforms to showcase his music career and lack of proper music management.

“Despite the challenges I encounter, I do whatever it takes just to put my music out there and when people’s response is impressive I engage another gear to my music journey and also don’t let negative things and thoughts drain me down,” he said.

The 20 year old artist started his serious music career in 2018 when he released his two singles of which one them featured Nepman.

Since then he has been releasing nothing but singles until this year when he has recorded an EP which is expected to be launched in November this year.