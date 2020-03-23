Michael Magoronga, Midlands Correspondent

THE National Oil Infrastructure Company (NOIC) says measures continue being put for the country to ease fuel shortages and improve service delivery to the motoring public.

The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe has also started allocating foreign currency to some indigenous service stations to import fuel, a move which is expected to improve fuel supply while maintaining competitive pricing.

The Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (Zera), on the other hand, is also crafting regulations to allow more dealers who have access to free funds (foreign currency) to also import fuel and ease pressure from the Central Bank.

While admitting the country has been experiencing fuel shortages lately, NOIC board chair, Engineer Daniel Mackenzie-Ncube said the situation was being exacerbated by some fuel service stations who supply fuel to illegal and backyard fuel dealers.

“We continue doing our best to ensure continued availability of the product and to cut down on fuel queues. We will continue to monitor those who are fraudulently using their licenses,” he said.

“There are penalties for such people who abuse their licenses and supply fuel to backyard dealers who go on to fleece clients. We also encourage people to use the Zera hotline so that prompt and accurate, decisive action can be taken without fear or favour.”

Eng Ncube hailed the RBZ for being supportive and availing forex whenever necessary, making it easy for procurement and transportation of fuel, leading to the improved fuel supplies in the country.

He, however, said there soon shall be new measures for acquiring of the funding but would not shed more details.

“Sooner or later new measures will be announced for acquiring forex for acquiring fuel, I will not go into detail as I might preempt work in progress,” he said.

There, however, have been concerns over artificial shortages by fuel suppliers, resulting in long queues being a constant feature.