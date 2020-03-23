gospel music sermon:with The Master

BUHERA-BORN gospel musician Partson Mandizvidza has released an album whose key message is to encourage Christians to remain steadfast in the Word and not to backtrack in their faith in times of trouble.

Mandizvidza told Standard Style that the seven-track offering, titled Hatifaniri Kudzoka Shure, carries a strong message for the nation, particularly at this time when the coronavirus is causing havoc around the world claiming thousands of lives.

“My message is that we should remain forward-looking than going backwards, even if we face challenges like diseases, cyclones, hunger and other hardships that might surface,” he said.

He roped in top local gospel musicians and producers to produce his third album.

Mandizvidza disclosed the seven-track offering as the work of four producers Lyton Ngolomi, Gibson Makumbe, Olin Anderson and Malvern Tasikani.

Celebrated musicians Argatha Murudzwa and Rumbie Zvirikuzhe were also part of the collaborations on the new album, with Bethany Pasinawako providing the backing vocals.

The last born in a family of 10, Mandzividza began his musical career at Mukwasi Seventh-Day Adventist Primary School in Buhera, Manicaland province.

“I started my musical journey in the school choir in 1996 under our music teacher Mr Ozwel Mandina,” he said.

Two years later when he was in secondary school, he became born-again Christian at Remnant Spiritual Israel Church and later joined the church choir.

“From that time I was chosen to be the choirmaster, that’s when I started composing my own songs and some of the songs were taken by some big artistes who recorded them,” he said.

During that time he had no plans to record the songs, but in the year 2005 his friend Gilbert Gwatidzo, who is now a member of the group called Fusion Five, urged him to record his music and he began composing the songs for the album.

He released his debut five-track album Cherechedza Nguva, in 2014 which did not do well in the market.

Three years later, be came up with his second album Anondivhumbamira, which performed better in the market.

l You may contact the writer, Albert Masaka, on email: albertmasaka7@gmail.com