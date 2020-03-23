

Minister of State Matabeleland North Pronvicial Affairs Cde Richard Moyo commissions the Pateni dam

Mthabisi Tshuma recently in Tsholotsho LOCAL authorities should quickly channel devolution funds towards development projects before the money loses value due to prevailing inflationary pressures, Matabeleland North Provincial Affairs Minister, Richard Moyo, has said. Speaking during the official commissioning of Pateni Dam at Dikili Village in Ward 19 in Tsholotsho last week, Minister Moyo said most councils were guilty of letting funds devalue at banks because of delays in utilising them. Pateni Dam was built in May 2019 and completed in September of the same year at a cost of over US$50 000, funded by Amalima and partners. “There is money, which comes every year to councils meant for devolution that should be utilised when we have such partners like Amalima who come on board to facilitate development in our areas. “The problem with other councils is that the devolution money comes and they bank it for a long period. “As we are facing an economic crisis where there is inflation, we are emphasising that the devolution money be utilised on the go before it loses value,” said Minister Moyo. “I heard you want a dip tank and since you now have a dam, the council should see to it that the dip tank is built using the devolution money.”

Minister Moyo hailed Amalima and its partners for their developmental projects.

He challenged the local authority to now invest towards establishment of an irrigation scheme and a fisheries project to create jobs for the youth and women entrepreneurs.

“These are programs we want as the 2nd Republic in order to achieve Vision 2030 from President Emmerson Mnangagwa that seeks to empower people from their respective communities. We are also happy that this project will address food shortages in the village,” he said.

Chief of party for Amalima, Mr David Brigham, said as they look to wind their programs in June this year, they hope communities will benefit from the dams they have constructed.

“Dams last long and as Amalima it feels good to leave something that will bring productivity in the area. With the way they worked closely together in building the dam, we are confident the community will make use of the dam.

“Siltation affects most part of the dams in this region thus we urge the community not to practice farming activities near the dam,” said Mr Brigham.

One of the 260 villagers who participated in the dam project, Ms Cathrine Gumbo, said unity among the community helped in ensuring the building of the 12-metre dam wall.

“As a woman, it was tough building the dam as we had to fetch water from Mazamnyama River, which is three kilometres away and working together as a group without discrimination ensured that we successfully built the dam wall in a space of four months,” said Ms Gumbo.

Headman July Tomsen Tshuma said: “As the local leadership we will enforce the laws of using the dam.” — @mthabisi_mthire