Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

SAFETY first! This is Highlanders FC’s motto in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Bosso have revealed that their players and technical team will wear protective masks during their training sessions as part of precautionary measures against the disease.

Highlanders resume their training programme today after a weekend’s rest, with the team bus picking up players from their homes where their hands will be sanitised before they board.

Ronald Moyo, Highlanders’ spokesperson, said they have no intention of calling off their training sessions unless there is a directive from the Ministry of Health and Child Care to do so.

Bosso’s medical team led by Dr Shepherd Khumalo will monitor spread of the coronavirus and advise the club accordingly.

“We are keeping in touch with reality and we are preaching the safety-first gospel. This is why our bus will go around picking up players from their areas so that we limit their exposure to public transport. When boarding the bus, there are alcohol hand sanitisers,” said Moyo.

“Safety doesn’t end with sanitising hands only as our players and the technical team will wear face masks during training. The coaches are working on a safer training programme that will see minimum or no contact. Should there be need to break camp, then we will see how to keep players fit.”

Bosso have also encouraged players to practice social distancing and stay indoors.

“Social distancing is key and that is why we are not only encouraging our players to avoid unnecessarily visiting friends, but the whole community should take these safety tips seriously. By having players report for training, we believe it helps us to monitor and restrict their movements,” Moyo said.

A number of high-profile footballers in the world’s top leagues have tested positive for coronavirus.

Among football personalities that tested positive are Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta, Olympiacos owner Evangelos Marinakis and Chelsea star Callum Hudson-Odoi.

Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy reportedly went into self-isolation when it emerged that a family member had contracted the virus.

In Italy’s Seriie A, a number of players have tested positive for Covid-19, with the most notable being the Juventus trio of Blaise Matuidi, Daniele Rugani and Paulo Dybala.

Two Spanish football personalities and two sports journalists, including former Real Madrid president Lorenzo Sanz, who died on Saturday at the age 76, have succumbed to the Covid-19 pandemic.

At least 350 000 people have been infected by the virus globally and more than 15 000 deaths have been recorded, according to the World Health Organisation. – @ZililoR.