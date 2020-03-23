Brenda Zinyuke, Court Reporter

A WOMAN from Bulawayo allegedly duped Silo Food Industries in Belmont of more than $19 000 after she bought subsidised roller meal and sent it to the black market for sale at higher prices.

Buhle Dube (37) of Kensington area who is a former representative at the company, allegedly swindled the company being represented by Mr Simon Marere who is the loss control officer.

It is alleged that Dube abused her position and bought mealie meal at Silo Food Industries on behalf of Awande General Dealer.

The court heard that the mealie meal was diverted to the black market.

Dube alleged disobeyed Government’s directive which prohibits selling subsidised roller meal in the black market as it is meant to cushion vulnerable groups of society from unwarranted increases in basic food prices.

She was not asked to plead to fraud and criminal abuse of office when she appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Ms Adelaide Mbeure.

Dube was remanded on $500 bail to April 2.

Prosecuting, Mr Denmark Chihombe said in January this year, Dube connived with Stanley Chimatira and Samkeliso Nyathi who are former employees at Silo Food Industries and are still at large, to dupe the company.

The trio allegedly bought 5 000 kg of subsidised roller meal and directed it to the black market.

“The accused persons misrepresented to Silo Food Industries that Queen Elizabeth Primary School had purchased 100 x 50 kg of unbranded subsidised roller meal worth $19 636. Nyathi wrote a receipt in the name of the school purporting that the school had purchased the roller meal,” he said.

Mr Chihombe said investigations revealed that Silo Food Industries suffered a potential prejudice of $19 636.

The court heard that sometime in November 25 last year, Dube connived with Chimatira and bought 200 x 50 kg of unbranded subsidised roller mealie meal worth $41 818 on behalf of Awande General dealer.

It is alleged that Dube paid for the roller meal using her Agribank bank card.

Mr Chihombe said Dube and Chimatira’s actions were unlawful as they disobeyed the Government’s directive and directed subsided mealie meal to the black market.

Investigations were carried out leading to Dube’s arrest.

