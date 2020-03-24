Cape Town — The veteran jazz singer and saxophone player has died after contracting the new coronavirus.

He was 86.

Close associates had last week confirmed that he had been taken to a French hospital for an unrelated illness when he was diagnosed.

Dibango is one of the first worldwide stars to die as a result of COVID-19.

A statement from his official Facebook page reads: “It is with deep sadness that we announce the loss of Manu Dibango, our Papy Groove, who passed away on 24th of March 2020, at 86 years old, further to COVID-19.”

“His funeral service will be held in strict privacy, and a tribute to his memory will be organized when possible,” the message said.

Dibango is popularly known for his Grammy award-winning track Soul Makossa. The song went on to be sampled by various musicians including the late King of Pop, Michael Jackson, and popstar Rihanna.