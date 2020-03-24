Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

BULAWAYO Chiefs have drafted individual training programmes for their players following a Government directive suspending public gatherings to minimise the risk of coronavirus infection.

Although the ban affects gatherings of more than 100 people, all national sports associations decided to halt all activities until the outbreak subsides.

The club last week indicated that it would adjust its training programme in line with the directive to minimise public gatherings.

“The players and technical crew have been thoroughly briefed about measures of safety and will remain confined at their homes. A personal training schedule has been drawn up for each player and technical crew. Our medical team will monitor the well-being of our players,” said the club in a statement.

During this period, Chiefs coach Thulani Sibanda will conduct “spot-checks”, raiding players at their homes and take them through some exercises.

Sibanda said individual training includes short road runs and sprints meant to help keep the players fit.

“We’ve enlightened the boys on what to do like cardiovascular exercises and a bit of takeoff drills. For sprints, we showed them how they can mark the distance in their yards of about 5m, substituting cones with maybe bottles.

“There will be days where we might consider calling the boys to meet somewhere in small groups of about eight to measure their progress. I believe this is the time for the players to show their worth, how professional they are by making sure that they do their homework to remain fit,” said Sibanda.

For ball works, Sibanda said they couldn’t give players training balls, as they fear losing them and hope they will improvise.

Chiefs are hoping for a better 2020 Premiership season when it eventually kicks-off and have been effectively using their Twitter account to drive the coronavirus awareness campaign.