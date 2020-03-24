Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

REGIONAL games for primary and secondary schools under the auspices of the Confederation of Schools Sports Association of Southern Africa (Cossasa) will resume in August with ball games set for Botswana.

Cossasa cancelled this year’s athletics finals that were scheduled for South Africa next month because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Zimbabwe and South Africa banned sporting activities as part of drastic measures to curb the spread of Covid-19 pandemic.

“Because of the coronavirus we will miss this year’s athletics edition. We can’t reschedule the track and field competitions because the next holidays are reserved for ball games that will be held in Botswana. We hope the situation would have improved to allow school children from the Sadc region to interact and play their games,” said Cossasa secretary-general Arthur Maphosa.

Last year’s edition of the track and field championships were held in Eswatini.

Meanwhile, Maphosa, who is also the Zimbabwe’s National Association of Secondary Heads (Nash) president, said Cossasa is making frantic efforts to lure Mozambique and Angola back to the Cossasa stable.

Presently, Cossasa is made up of Zimbabwe, Botswana, Zambia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Malawi and South Africa. – @ZililoR