Ellina Mhlanga in Harare

THE Rainbow Amateur Netball League (Ranl) has warned clubs against rescheduling matches without following proper procedure to avoid a scenario whereby teams fail to complete fixtures by the end of season.

Most teams failed to fulfill all their fixtures by the end of the season due to unprocedural rescheduling.

After three rounds of matches, some teams are already a game behind, while others have played three or four games.

Ranl secretary-general Moses Gukurume underscored the importance of clubs sticking to fixtures released at the beginning of the season.

“We issued a letter to clubs asking them to give us their commitment to say they are properly funded or properly sponsored. Our code of conduct says you can only cancel a game through the fixtures’ secretary on a Tuesday. If they don’t follow the proper procedure, they risk forfeiting points,” said Gukurume.

According to the league’s code, a postponed game should be played within 14 days, failure of which the violating team forfeits the game.

If a team continuously postpones its games, Ranl will interpret it as not being prepared for the season and institute disciplinary proceedings.

Gukurume said postponement of matches disadvantages teams that would have invested in preparing for the games.

“If a team is allowed to postpone matches willy-nilly it means we are penalising teams that would have been preparing for games.”