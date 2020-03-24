Leonard Ncube, Victoria Falls Reporter

SCORES of workers in the tourism industry face job losses following the outbreak of the coronavirus, which has forced industry operators to adopt forced leave or place some employees on half salary.

The tourism industry in the country has recorded cancellations of bookings by tourists and other international travellers following the outbreak of Covid-19 (coronavirus) last December, which has spread worldwide.

Suspension of flights by airlines as a result of travel ban and lockdown by countries could lead to slow shutdown of the sector that accounts for about 90 percent of jobs in Victoria Falls, industry players said.

Room occupancy rate has fallen below five percent while streets in Victoria Falls are literally deserted with hotels, lodges and eateries virtually empty.

A call has been made for a Government bailout fund for the industry and property owners have been urged to review downwards rentals that are pegged in United States dollars.

The worst affected are those on fixed term contracts whose jobs have been terminated while permanent staffers now work for two weeks per month getting half salary for the next three months to save the industry from total collapse.

Trade unionist, Mr Edward Dzapasi, who is a member of the salaries negotiating committee in the tourism industry, said there is panic in the sector.

“The tourism sector doesn’t have many permanent staff and those on fixed term contract are the worst affected while those that survived are on half salary as they are working two weeks in and two weeks out.

“Some companies have sent workers on indefinite forced leave with no certainty about the future. As we speak about three-quarters of workers are out of work,” said Mr Dzapasi.

He said Victoria Falls Town was literally closing down as its economy depends on tourism arrivals.

“We are headed for a disaster if it continues like this. There is general panic since every sector is dependent on tourism,” said Mr Dzapasi.

Even property owners depend on tourism industry and have been charging exorbitant rentals in foreign currency.

“Our worry is that trade unions and employment councils have not acted on the issue.

“Workers have been meeting at company level and we have engaged residents’ association and the general appeal is for landlords to reduce rentals because people are out of unemployment.

“Trade unions and NECs should also suspend deductions of workers’ contributions because it seems contributions are going in vain as none of these organisations have spoken so far.

“We appeal to Government to also come up with a fund to bail out the industry, which has been one of the major foreign currency earners but has now been hit hard by the Covid-19,” said Mr Dzapasi.

Employers’ Association for Tourism and Safari Operators (EATSO) president, Mr Clement Mukwasi, said companies are working on skeleton staff.

“Executives have taken drastically reduced salaries with directors and shareholders earning nothing while everyone else in management positions are on half salary pending normalisation of the situation,” he said.

“Many have been told not to come to work and this is not only about cutting costs but there is also risk of infection and we can’t expose workers.

“This is meant to make companies survive and remember the industry doesn’t operate in isolation as this is happening worldwide and at least we are not closed completely.

“In terms of business this is a recession as a result of the virus and we appeal to everyone involved especially landlords to consider the plight of ordinary citizens and trade unions and NECs to suspend deductions from members until the situation normalises,” said Mr Mukwasi.

Combined Victoria Falls Residents Association chair Mr Morgen Dube reiterated the call for property owners to review rentals downwards.

The World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) in a statement said the sector is uniquely exposed with an estimated 50 million jobs to be lost globally. WTTC said tourism contributes 10,4 percent of world GDP and 320 million jobs as it called upon governments to come up with tourism funds to save the industry.

“Governments must extend vital unlimited interest free loans to global tourism companies and small players. Financial help must be granted to protect the income of millions of workers.

“All government taxes, dues and financial demands on the travel sector need to be waived with immediate effect at least for the next 12 months to save a sector, which is facing collapse.

The United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) recently projected that the global tourism industry may suffer losses of up to US$50 billion due to the deadly pandemic. — @ncubeleon.