Mejury Magaya, Midlands Reporter

A 36-year-old Lalapanzi man has been sentenced to 20 years in jail for raping an 11-year-old girl after the crime was exposed at church after a virginity test was conducted on his victim.

Munoda Shenjere of Lalapanzi appeared before Gweru Regional Magistrate Mrs Phathekile Msipa facing one count of rape.

He pleaded not guilty but was convicted after a full trial. Mrs Msipa sentenced him to 20 years in prison.

The complainant told the court that a prophetess at her church discovered that she had lost her virginity during a virgin test at church.

She then revealed that Shenjere had raped her and the matter was reported to the police.

“There was a virginity test conducted by a prophetess at church and it was discovered that I had lost my virginity. I then told them that it was Shenjere who had raped me. I told the prophetess that on the day when I was raped, I told my mother about my ordeal but she didn’t seem to understand me and kept quiet. I had no one to tell since my own mother didn’t understand me until the day when the virginity test was conducted,” she said.

Shenjere denied the charge saying the story was fabricated.

“The complainant was told by her prophetess to implicate me. I didn’t rape her,” he said.

Prosecuting, Mr Talent Tadenyika said on March 29 last year around 7AM, the complainant was on her way to school in the company of three other pupils.

“While on their way they met Shenjere who emerged from the bushes. He told the complainant that he had finally caught up with her and sensing danger the complainant tried to run away but she tripped on the grass and fell to the ground,” said Mr Tadenyika.

He said Shenjere caught the complainant and dragged her into the bush.

“After the sexual assault Shenjere threatened to kill the complainant if she ever disclosed the matter to anyone and in fear, she dressed herself up, went to school and told no one,” he said.

“After school the complainant went home and told her mother what Shenjere had done on her way to school but she failed to understand what her daughter meant and kept quiet.”

A prophetess discovered that she had lost her virginity and she opened up about the rape.