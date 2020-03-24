Ellina Mhlanga in Harare

THE Zimbabwe Olympic Committee Athletes Commission general meeting and forum that was scheduled for Saturday in Harare has been postponed to a later date in line with precautionary measures against Covid-19.

The meeting and forum were aimed at educating athletes on the importance of the Athletes Commission and to highlight issues related to critical aspects such as safe sport.

Each national association was expected to send a representative to the meeting.

ZOC Athletes Commission chairperson Abel Chimukoko said they postponed the general meeting and forum until end of April.

“We have postponed the meeting due to the coronavirus pandemic for almost a month and a half till the end of April 2020. If the situation improves then we will carry on. But if it doesn’t improve, we also stand guided by the authorities,” said Chimukoko.

“We cannot monitor the movement of people. People are coming from different areas, we don’t know how they are, where they have been to, so it’s very difficult for us to have them in one place coming different areas. It’s just a postponement, not a cancellation, because it’s scheduled.”

An Athletes Commission in each national association affiliated to ZOC will be deemed a compliance issue from next year and the meeting was expected to provide guidelines for the formation and roles of the Athletes Commission.

“The IOC (International Olympic Committee) has started funding every National Olympic Committee Athletes Commission, so it means all our activities and programmes are well funded and there is no reason not to carry out our programmes,” Chimukoko said.

Meanwhile ZOC president Admire Masenda yesterday said they are postponing all their programmes until the end of April.

“ZOC is committed to act as a responsible organisation and will take the necessary steps to safeguard its communities. In this context, measures such as the postponement of scheduled workshops, activities, training and meetings, will be effected forthwith up to the end of April 2020. As guided by national positions, ZOC will continue to monitor the situation and stakeholders will be updated accordingly,” Masenda said in a statement.