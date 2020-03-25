Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

SOUTH Africa-based Imbube group Amavevane Acapella is irked by the deadly Covid-19 disease that is killing thousands daily and has penned a song titled Covid-19.

The seven-member group which was founded in Bulawayo in 1996, left the country in 2007 and has been in South Africa ever since.

Future Moyo, the group’s lead singer said they felt compelled to record the song in order to give people music that would heal them and at the same time, educate them on the deadly virus that has brought the world to a standstill. The song which is available on YouTube was released earlier in the week in order to raise awareness on the deadly disease. Moyo said the song is a reminder to people to be compassionate to others.

“As the coronavirus makes its way around the world, we’ve come to the realisation that it has come to remind us to take care of ourselves and be kind, caring and compassionate to others. We capture this on our song,” said Moyo.

“All in all, our music brings a message of hope, peace and victory.”

The Johannesburg-based group which is caught up in the lockdown in South Africa for the next 21 days said they had heeded their President’s call to stay at home during that period.

“Each one of us is at their respective homes after it was announced that as from Thursday (today), there’ll be a shutdown because of the coronavirus. As a group, we’ll remain indoors as ordered by the government. Also, we’re washing our hands and sanitising regularly to avoid spreading of the disease,” said Moyo.

As of yesterday at midday, over 400 000 cases of coronavirus had been recorded with over 19 000 deaths and over 111 000 recoveries. In Zimbabwe, three cases have been recorded with one fatality while in South Africa, 709 cases have been recorded with no death. The disease also claimed the life of Cameroonian saxophone legend Emmanuel N’Djoké “Manu” Dibango on Tuesday.