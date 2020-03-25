Mashudu Netsianda, Senior Reporter

ZIMBABWE has received a consignment of laboratory diagnostic test kits, medical face masks, protective suits and face shields from Chinese billionaire Jack Ma to help strengthen and intensify surveillance, laboratory testing and case management of Covid-19 in the country.

The consignment, which was scheduled to arrive at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport last night was donated to the Government by the Alibaba Foundation founded by the Chinese billionaire through the African Union.

The donated consignment includes 20 000 laboratory diagnostic test kits; 100 000 medical face masks and 1 000 protective suits and face shields.

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said this while briefing journalists on the 8th Cabinet meeting decision matrix in Harare yesterday.

The Minister also said Cabinet had noted with deep sorrow the passing on of Zororo Makamba at Wilkins Hospital on Monday and expressed deepest condolences to the family of the deceased.

The Minister said Cabinet appreciates support from various partners to fight Covid-19.

“Cabinet also noted with appreciation the support which is being rendered by various partners and in particular the Alibaba Foundation which, through the African Union, has made a donation of a consignment of commodities to help strengthen and intensify surveillance, laboratory testing and case management of Covid-19 in our country,” said the Minister.

Minister Mutsvangwa said in light of the gravity of the Covid-19 outbreak, President Mnangagwa has activated the Ad Hoc Inter-Ministerial Task Force in line with a decision made by Cabinet at its Seventh Meeting held on Tuesday, March 17.

The 11-member taskforce is headed by Health and Child Care Minister Dr Obadiah Moyo and the Minister of Local Government and Public Works July Moyo.

“The taskforce is already seized with operationalisation of the national Covid-19 response strategy and will keep the nation updated on the same,” said Minister Mutsvangwa. — @andile_tshuma